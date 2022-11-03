Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BEPC opened at $30.57 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

BEPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

