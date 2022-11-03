Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,688 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 86% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,058 call options.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 0.3 %

NAT stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $615.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,097 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 89.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

