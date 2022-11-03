KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.25. KBR has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other KBR news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 427.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 132,123 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 5.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $3,784,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 72.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 608,191 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson lowered their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

