Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Update

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 99,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envela by 87.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envela by 20.0% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Envela by 44.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Envela Stock Down 5.8 %

Envela stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.08. Envela has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Envela

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Envela had a return on equity of 42.36% and a net margin of 7.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

