ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 12,893 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,686 call options.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:UCO opened at $33.34 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

