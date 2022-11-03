FY2022 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.35. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $238.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.20. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.