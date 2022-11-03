FY2022 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $8.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.70. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.10 and its 200 day moving average is $184.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

