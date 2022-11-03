FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Eastman Chemical Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of EMN opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.12. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 330,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

