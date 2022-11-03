Research Analysts Set Expectations for Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.6 %

CHD opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

