ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $14.31 Per Share

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASM International in a report issued on Saturday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now forecasts that the company will earn $14.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.59. The consensus estimate for ASM International’s current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASMIY. UBS Group reduced their price target on ASM International from €400.00 ($400.00) to €370.00 ($370.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ASM International from €325.00 ($325.00) to €300.00 ($300.00) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ASM International from €340.00 ($340.00) to €320.00 ($320.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ASM International from €414.00 ($414.00) to €369.00 ($369.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASM International from €379.00 ($379.00) to €368.00 ($368.00) in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASM International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.67.

ASM International Trading Down 3.6 %

ASM International Company Profile

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $215.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.77. ASM International has a 12 month low of $201.38 and a 12 month high of $497.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.68.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

