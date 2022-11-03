DA Davidson Weighs in on Alerus Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Alerus Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Alerus Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 83,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Articles

