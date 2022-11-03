Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTS. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

NYSE:FTS opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.