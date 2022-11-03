First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBIGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

First Wave BioPharma Trading Down 1.0 %

FWBI opened at $0.95 on Monday. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($15.02) by $7.51. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Wave BioPharma will post -25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBIGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of First Wave BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

