First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
First Wave BioPharma Trading Down 1.0 %
FWBI opened at $0.95 on Monday. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.
First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($15.02) by $7.51. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Wave BioPharma will post -25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Wave BioPharma Company Profile
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.
