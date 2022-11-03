Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Shares of CFPUF stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

