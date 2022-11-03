Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT Lowered to €50.00 at Societe Generale

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from €55.00 ($55.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from €41.00 ($41.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($59.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Down 1.6 %

UBSFY opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

