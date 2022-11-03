Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

