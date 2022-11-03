Traders Purchase Large Volume of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 96,832 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 412% compared to the average volume of 18,914 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Shares of XLI stock opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $107.88.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.