BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in October

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

BELIMO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHWF opened at $330.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.65. BELIMO has a 12-month low of $330.00 and a 12-month high of $600.00.

Get BELIMO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLHWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BELIMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BELIMO from CHF 411 to CHF 335 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.00.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.