Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in October

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CYFWF opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

