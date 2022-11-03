StockNews.com Lowers Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Ready Capital stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.29%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

