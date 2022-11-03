Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $485.24.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 3.6 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $406.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.