Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

