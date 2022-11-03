News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered News from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.37.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. News has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.86.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that News will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Insider Activity

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of News by 243.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in News by 289.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in News by 3,529.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

