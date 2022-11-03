McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $95.10 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.
McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.82%.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.
