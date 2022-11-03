McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $95.10 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

