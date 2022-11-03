Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MERC. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. Mercer International has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.62%.

In related news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,354.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mercer International news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,354.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,991.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

