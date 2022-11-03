StockNews.com Lowers Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Kimball International Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $255.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Kimball International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -83.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Kimball International by 123.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.