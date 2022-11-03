Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expands By 5.2%

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 5,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $84.95 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $92,450,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

