Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Short Interest Update

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 13,780,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $19,009,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,543 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

