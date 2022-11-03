Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.80.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.88 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.