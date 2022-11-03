Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($160.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($230.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($185.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($160.00) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

VOW3 stock opened at €131.02 ($131.02) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €141.44. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €120.56 ($120.56) and a 12-month high of €196.02 ($196.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

