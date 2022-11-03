Marcus & Millichap (MMI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $395.96 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

NYSE:MMI opened at $35.59 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.