StockNews.com Upgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Buy

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.73.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $268.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.19. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $18,455,738 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,034,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after purchasing an additional 156,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.