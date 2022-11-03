Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PODD. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.07.

Shares of PODD opened at $261.70 on Tuesday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.28 and a 200 day moving average of $236.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Insulet by 7.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Insulet by 3,362.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 80.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 190.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 18.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

