Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. State Street Corp raised its position in Financial Institutions by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 115,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 57,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

