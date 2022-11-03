Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday.
Financial Institutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions
About Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.