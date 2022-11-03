Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CINF. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.65. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -275.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

