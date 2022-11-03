StockNews.com Downgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Buy

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 5,217,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,570,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,584,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,550,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,008,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth about $42,586,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth about $29,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

