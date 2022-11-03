United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
UMC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
United Microelectronics Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.12.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
