United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

UMC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

