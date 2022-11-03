Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile



Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

