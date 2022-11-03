StockNews.com Upgrades Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) to Strong-Buy

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Marine Products Stock Up 1.2 %

Marine Products stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $361.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Marine Products by 66.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

