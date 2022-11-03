Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaman in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Kaman Stock Down 32.8 %

Kaman stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.14. Kaman has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Kaman had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $160.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 845.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1,014.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 229,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,126 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

