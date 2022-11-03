Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
Greenbrier Companies Price Performance
GBX opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies
About Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.