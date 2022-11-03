Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

GBX opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after purchasing an additional 43,752 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

