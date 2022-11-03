Brokers Offer Predictions for United Rentals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for United Rentals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $31.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $31.20. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $32.41 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $37.69 EPS.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.45.

United Rentals Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:URI opened at $309.45 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.03.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.