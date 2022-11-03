The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of BATRA opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

