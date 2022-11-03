Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter.
Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $82.03 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
