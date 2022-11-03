Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $82.03 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.