Qurate Retail (QRTEA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Qurate Retail to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qurate Retail to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $859.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.67. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

