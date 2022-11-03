Formula One Group (FWONK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Formula One Group stock opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.58. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWONK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.