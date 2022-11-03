E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €11.00 ($11.00) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s current price.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.00) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($12.80) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.50) price objective on E.On in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.50) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.50) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of E.On stock opened at €8.50 ($8.50) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($10.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.88.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.