E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.50 by Barclays

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.50 ($12.50) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($12.80) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($8.50) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.50) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.50) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.50) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €8.50 ($8.50) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($10.80). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.88.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

