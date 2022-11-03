Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €36.50 by Warburg Research

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) received a €36.50 ($36.50) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($28.50) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($37.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 28th. set a €44.00 ($44.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at €25.25 ($25.25) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($37.40) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($44.80). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.79.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

