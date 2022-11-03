Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €30.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($46.10) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($33.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.1 %

FRE stock opened at €23.29 ($23.29) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.31. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($60.16) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($80.00).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.